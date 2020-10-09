Private Firefighters Accused of Allegedly Setting Illegal Backfires

State fire officials are investigating several private firefighters for allegedly setting illegal backfires to protect some structures threatened by the Glass Fire in the wine country.

Some Call for a Less Partisan Election Chief in California

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is charged with overseeing the state's elections. But he's also a Democrat, who has to face his own election every four years. Some election experts think the job needs a fundamental overhaul.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Jackie Lacey and George Gascón Square Off in LA County District Attorney Race

The candidates to lead the largest prosecutor’s office in the country squared off last night in a virtual debate. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is running for her third term against George Gascón, the former San Francisco D.A., who is campaigning as a progressive challenger.

Over 100,000 College Students Lack Tech for Online Classes

More than 100,000 California college students don’t have the technology they need for online classes. That’s according to a new estimate from the nonprofit Ed Trust West.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED