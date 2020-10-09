VP Debate Recap and María Teresa Kumar on Turning Out Latinx Voters

Scott and Marisa analyze California Senator Kamala Harris' performance in Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, and KUER politics and government reporter Sonja Hutson joins from Salt Lake City to share her experience at the debate and discuss politics in the Beehive State and Utah's two U.S Senators. Then, María Teresa Kumar, President and CEO of Voto Latino shares what was missing from the debate, her journey into civic work, Latinx enthusiasm for Harris' addition to the Democratic ticket, and Voto Latino's voter registration campaign.