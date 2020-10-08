Harris and Pence Spar Over Forest Management and Wildfires During Debate

Issues important to California, like climate change and wildfires came up in Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate. The candidates started off discussing the COVID pandemic and the administration’s handling of it, but the conversation soon turned to the environment.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Wineries Struggle With Fires and Other Impacts of Climate Change

The Glass Fire has ravaged almost seventy thousand acres of land around California's wine country. The vineyards and wineries lucky enough to have survived are still struggling with the impacts of the smoke and hotter temperatures driven by climate change.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

7th Grader Remembers Tubbs Fire Three Years On

Three years ago today, dozens of fires broke out in Northern California’s wine country. Those fires ultimately killed 44 people and destroyed or damaged more than 20,000 homes. including the home of 7th grader Leo Abrams.