After you fill out your vote-by-mail ballot and drop it in a mailbox, ballot drop box or voting location, remember you can also track it online.

If the latest overpackaged gizmo you've bought online can be tracked every step of the way, surely we can track our individual contributions to the democratic process.

You can even vote right now in person if that's your preference, since every county registrar in the Bay Area opened for voting on October 5.

Now hop to it and vote!