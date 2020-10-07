Nurses Begin 5-Day Strike at Several Alameda County Hospitals

Hundreds of nurses walked off their jobs Wednesday at three hospitals in Alameda County as part of a five-day strike to call attention to stalled contract negotiations and their concerns about workplace and patient safety.

“[Personal protective equipment] is probably the biggest thing that we want. And safe staffing levels. We definitely don't want to be laid off,” said Adrian Jackson, a respiratory care nurse at Highland Hospital in Oakland. “We just want to keep what we do have and make sure that we're safely staffed.”

Wages are at stake, too, said Pete Castelli, public sector director for the California Nurses Association (CNA), which represents some of the nurses on strike.

“We're at an impasse because management refuses to offer any substantive gains for nurses or even a market price so they can retain nurses and keep them working here,” Castelli said.

About 150 nurses at San Leandro Hospital and 175 at Alameda Hospital are represented by CNA, while about 900 nurses at Highland Hospital are represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1021, according to union representatives.