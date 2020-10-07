KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Gig Workers Divided Over Prop 22
Morning Report

Gig Workers Divided Over Prop 22

KQED News Staff
An Uber and Lyft driver wearing a face mask and gloves participates in a ’caravan protest’ protest organized by Rideshare Drivers United and the  Transport Workers Union of America on April 16, 2020 in Los Angeles outside the California Labor Commissioner’s office. Drivers called for California to enforce AB 5, allowing them to qualify for unemployment insurance during the pandemic. Drivers also called for receiving back wages they say they are owed. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Data Indicates In-Person Learning Hasn't Caused More COVID Transmission

California’s Health and Human Services secretary Dr Mark Ghaly says in-person learning hasn’t caused an uptick in COVID-19 transmission rates in the counties where schools have re-opened.

Gig Workers Divided Over Prop 22

A "yes" vote on Proposition 22 means app-based ride hailing and delivery drivers in California would be classified as independent contractors. A "no" vote means the drivers are classified as employees of the companies, and receive protections, like minimum wage, sick time and health insurance.

Sponsored