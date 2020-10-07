Data Indicates In-Person Learning Hasn't Caused More COVID Transmission

California’s Health and Human Services secretary Dr Mark Ghaly says in-person learning hasn’t caused an uptick in COVID-19 transmission rates in the counties where schools have re-opened.

Gig Workers Divided Over Prop 22

A "yes" vote on Proposition 22 means app-based ride hailing and delivery drivers in California would be classified as independent contractors. A "no" vote means the drivers are classified as employees of the companies, and receive protections, like minimum wage, sick time and health insurance.