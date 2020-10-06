First Openly Gay Justice Nominated to State Supreme Court

Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated veteran Judge Martin Jenkins as his first appointee to the California Supreme Court. If he's appointed Jenkins will be the first openly gay justice on the California Supreme court.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Colossal August Complex Fire Chars More Than a Million Acres

In a season of disastrous and record-setting wildfires across California, one blaze stands out. The August Complex began seven weeks ago with a series of lightning strikes scattered through remote forests. It has since scorched more than a million acres, and is the largest fire ever recorded in the state.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Communities in Los Angeles Unimpressed with Community Policing Efforts

In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police many law enforcement agencies are wrestling with how to better serve the communities they’ve sworn to protect. In Los Angeles, the LAPD thinks it has a program that works. It’s called the Community Safety Partnership and it’s about strengthening relationships between cops and residents.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW