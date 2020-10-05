Record Four Million Acres Scorched in California, With Months of Fire Season Remaining

State fire officials announced yesterday that wildfires have burned a record four million acres this year in California. That’s more than double the previous record year of 2018 when 1.8 million acres burned in the state.

Ballots for All Californians' Mailed This Week

Because of the pandemic, every California voter will get a ballot in the mail. This week is the deadline for counties to mail those ballots to voters, and in-person voting begins for some counties.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

ICE Detainees Say They Were Illegally 'Quarantined' in Solitary Confinement

About 6,000 undocumented immigrants held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have tested positive for COVID, including hundreds in California. Some detainees say they were quarantined in solitary confinement for weeks.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED