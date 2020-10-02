After Positive COVID-19 Test, Trump's Swing Through Southern California Likely On Hold

News that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 is expected to end a swing through Southern California that had been planned for next week. This diagnosis has been confirmed this morning by White House doctors.

Guest: Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School professor

Why Some Civil Rights Groups Oppose Proposition to End Cash Bail in California

California voters are being asked whether the state should end cash bail. Some progressive civil rights groups are siding with the bail industry and law enforcement to bail in place.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED