‘It’s Not Real Justice’: Vallejo Officer Fired, But Not for Deadly Force

Officials with the Vallejo Police Department announced Thursday the termination of an officer known locally as one of the 'Fatal 14' — a group of officers involved in more than one fatal police shooting. But lawyers representing families of those shot and killed by Vallejo Police aren't celebrating.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a notice of termination to Officer Ryan McMahon on September 30, but not for his role in the deaths of both Ronell Foster and Willie McCoy in less than a year's time.

According to a press release Thursday, McMahon was fired following an Internal Affairs investigation that found he had engaged in "unsafe conduct and neglect for basic fire safety" that put his colleagues at risk during the February 2019 shooting death of Willie McCoy.

“Any conduct outside the level of professionalism this City deserves will not be tolerated by the Vallejo Police Department,” Williams said in a press release. “I understand we have a long way to go in rebuilding trust among the residents of Vallejo and I will continue to take the necessary steps to better serve this community."