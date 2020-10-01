Firefighters Deploy Emergency Shelters Amid Intense Conditions

Cal Fire is reporting a close call for two crew members who were forced to deploy emergency shelters while fighting the Glass Fire. The incident occurred Sunday night as gusty northeasterly winds created chaotic conditions on the fire.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

New State Law Considers Slavery Reparations

Governor Gavin Newsom made the final call on a slew of bills that passed in the Legislative session that just ended. Among the legislation signed Wednesday are bills tied to racial justice and police reform.

Reporter: Katie Orr KQED

Court Blocks Trump 'Wealth Test' on Immigrants

A federal court has blocked a plan from the Trump administration to charge immigrants a lot more money to apply for U.S. citizenship, green cards and other benefits. Critics of the plan call it a wealth test.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

How Prop 13 Hurt Schools and Helped Corporations

California voters have a shot at overturning one of the most notorious propositions of recent decades. Proposition 15 on the November ballot would increase property taxes on corporations undoing a key component of Prop 13. That 1978 landmark ballot measure which was sold to voters as a way to help homeowners. But critics say it decimated state school funding, and helped corporations.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED