High-Ranking Richmond Police Kept Their Jobs After Sexts With Teen

Police officers in Richmond who swapped sexually explicit text messages with a local teenager — and in some cases asked for pictures of her naked — got to keep their jobs, records show.

Disciplinary files released late Wednesday provide new insight into how the Richmond Police Department disciplined nine officers who were involved in the multi-agency sexual exploitation scandal that rocked Bay Area police departments four years ago.

In 2016, the then-18-year-old going by the name Celeste Guap told Oakland Police Department internal affairs investigators that she had sex with 30 officers who worked for Bay Area agencies in exchange for protection from arrest. The allegations touched seven law enforcement agencies, including Richmond.

Former police chief Allwyn Brown publicly promised residents at the time that officers would be disciplined decisively for any “sustained allegations” involving the young Richmond woman “especially ones that carry harm to the public service.”

Records now show six of the nine men were given written reprimands and allowed to stay on the job. The city moved to fire three officers. An additional two officers resigned before facing discipline.

On Wednesday, Richmond released the names of three officers that had not been publicly named before: Sgt. Detective Erik Oliver, Detective Dan Campos and Officer Joe Deorian. All three were reprimanded for sexting with Guap.

In 2016, Guap had named six other men who worked at the Richmond Police Department: Lt. Andre Hill, Sgt. Jerred Tong, Sgt. Terrance Jackson, Lt. Felix Tan, Mike Rood and Armando Moreno.

After a yearlong legal battle, the city of Richmond finally released disciplinary records for all of the officers to KQED and other news organizations as part of a settlement agreement stemming from a lawsuit over SB 1421, the “Right to Know” police transparency act that went into effect in 2019.

These newly released records out of Richmond show one of the highest ranking officers involved, — Lt. Felix Tan, a 20-year veteran of the department — received a written reprimand for sexting. Tan became the public information officer for the Richmond Police Department after the scandal broke and Lt. Andre Hill was removed from the position. In 2019, Tan was voted officer of the year, but has not received any promotions, according to another public information officer.

Guap sent Tan a nude photo of herself.

“Of course I made some comments because I’m a guy,” Tan said. He also admitted to asking for more photos, according to the documents.

Investigators found that then-Sgt. Armando Moreno knew that Guap was a prostitute when he had sex with her off duty, and ran a name for her through a confidential police database.

Moreno allegedly met Guap while patrolling an area known for sex trafficking and offered her a prostitution resource card. But later, in spring 2016, their relationship became sexual. Moreno also allegedly shared a police report with Guap about a sexual assault against one of her friends.

A spokesperson confirmed that Moreno is still with the Richmond Police Department but now holds a lower rank.

Sgt. Mike Rood was the head of the Regulatory Unit overseeing medical marijuana dispensaries, and held previous positions as homicide detective and patrol officer.

Richmond officials reprimanded Rood for sexting.

Rood told investigators he was curious when Guap first reached out to him.

“I have never had anyone just message me and say I wanna f*k you in a hotel,” he said. “So yeah, I made a poor judgment, I should not have met with her, but I did because I wanted to make sure she understood that I was not interested.”

Rood remained on the job, but at the lower rank of officer.