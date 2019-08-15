Ex-Richmond Police Lieutenant Swapped Sexually Explicit Texts With Exploited Teen

Transcripts of the 324 text messages collected from Guap’s cell phone by the Oakland Police Department show Hill texted, “I want to play wit those titties” and asked Guap to “Send a pic of your nippes.”

Hill argued he didn’t know that Guap was a sex worker, but she told investigators he absolutely knew, because she told him.

In one text Guap wrote that she had been kidnapped three times in the past 4 years, “that’s why I keep to people in your profession”.

Investigators couldn’t conclusively prove that Hill knew Guap’s line of work, though.

Police Chief Allwyn Brown wanted to suspend Hill for 120 days.

But in a Jan 17, 2017, termination notice to Hill, then-city manager Bill Lindsay wrote that he could not accept the chief’s recommendation.

“The behavior described in the Internal Affairs report can only be described as predatory,” Lindsay wrote. “Termination is the appropriate level of discipline.”

In Jackson’s case, an internal investigation found he had engaged in predatory behavior toward the teen when he went to her house on duty and in uniform and fondled her vagina.

The city manager also fired Jackson, but his job was reinstated on appeal with 160 hour suspension.

An administrative law judge recommended similar leniency for Hill.

At a January 2018 hearing sealed from the public, Hill’s attorney Michael Rains said his client regretted accepting Guap’s friend request on Facebook, according to transcripts.

“He is sorry that he ever responded,” Rains argued,“and very sorry for his conduct.”

Rains didn’t respond to a request for comment.

At the hearing, however, he argued that termination was too severe for an employee who did not break the law.