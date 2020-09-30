Glass Fire Continues Ruthless Assault on Wine Country as Firefighters Brace for More Wind

Firefighters, however, had managed to successfully push the fire around the evacuated hilltop community of Angwin, nestled above the Napa Valley, easing that threat.

In Sonoma County, backfires intentionally set by crews had sealed off part of the blaze above Oakmont, the 5,000-resident retirement community on Highway 12 near Calistoga Road, on Santa Rosa's eastern edge, Brunton said. Crews had also made progress containing the fire in Trione-Annadel State Park, bordering Santa Rosa, although he noted that "the weather will test those lines."

Brunton also said that despite some narrows windows, there has been little aircraft support in the firefight so far because of unsafe flying conditions due to thick smoke and poor visibility.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner on Wednesday urged residents to be mindful of their surroundings with the arrival of increased winds, and to immediately report any new fires that ignite.

"For the city of Santa Rosa residents, this wind event is going to be serious enough for everyone to pay attention," he said. "So whether you live in a warning zone or an evacuation zone, you need to pay attention to the weather and everything around you. It's vital."





Sonoma County law enforcement officials also stressed that it is unlawful to remain in areas under evacuation orders, and that those neighborhoods were being regularly patrolled to prevent any break-ins.

"The sheriff's office is in those zones, patrolling the area, ensuring your property is safe while you are gone," said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick.

Separately, Cal Fire officials said that on Sunday, the first day of the Glass Fire, two firefighters had to deploy fire shelters while battling the blaze in Napa County.

"Intense fire conditions, fueled by gusty, off-shore winds" forced the firefighters "to take refuge" in aluminized cloth tents, officials said. Neither firefighter was injured, though several transport vehicles were damaged, officials said.

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning across California. That includes the Zogg Fire, another fierce blaze farther north in rural Shasta County that also ignited on Sunday and has already charred nearly 52,000 acres, destroyed some 150 structures and killed four people — including one person who died in a hospital Wednesday, according to the Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini.

The Zogg Fire is burning in a heavily forested area, where more than 1,200 people have been evacuated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night issued an emergency proclamation for Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. The governor has also declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and signed an executive order to streamline recovery efforts in communities impacted by fires.

Additionally, Newsom said he sent a letter to President Trump requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local wildfire response and recovery efforts in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties.

So far in this year’s historic fire season, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 29 people, scorched 5,780 square miles and destroyed more than 7,000 buildings. The causes of the new fires are under investigation.

Latest Evacuation Information

Santa Rosa Evacuation Information: here and here

Latest Evacuation Center Information

Road Closures Information:

Animal Evacuations Center(s)

KQED's Lakshmi Sarah contributed to this story, with additional reporting from the Associated Press.

Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire evacuations during a pandemic?