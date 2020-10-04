This Girls Soccer Team's Funding Was Pulled to Favor a Boys Team, So They Went Solo

The girls used to be part of the San Jose Earthquakes Girls Academy. For the past three years, the San Jose-based professional soccer team provided training programs for boys aged 13-19, and girls aged 14 to 19. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the academy paused in-person practice.

It was a blow for many of the players.

"It was kind of our life," said Marcisz. "Soccer was basically our 24/7 with school."

On April 15, the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, a national soccer league which connected local teams across the country, permanently folded due to pandemic-related budget cuts. Then, in May, the San Jose Earthquakes decided it would shut down their girls program.

According to Major League Soccer (MLS) rules, the Earthquakes are "required to have a boys academy program, but they are not currently required to have a girls program," said Andres Deza, a former coach for the Earthquakes' girls program.

Boys can train in the Earthquakes training program and eventually join the professional team. But because there is no professional women's team for the Earthquakes, the company has less incentive to keep the girl's program running.

Peter Marcisz, Peyton's dad, said the decision by the Development Academy and the Earthquakes to cut the girls program didn't sit well with him. To him, it reeked of gender inequity.

"There is absolutely something to the fact that it's a girls team and we're keeping the boys [team] and getting rid of the girls [team]," Marcisz said. "That was pretty rude to say the least. All that commitment that all these kids across the country and their parents have made are all just blown up."

The Earthquakes didn't respond to a request for comment, but the San Jose team is one of a number across the country, including the Los Angeles-based team LA Galaxy, to make similar decisions.