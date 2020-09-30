Immigrant Workers Hit Hard by Wildfires

The Glass Fire is just the latest blow to low-wage immigrant workers in Sonoma and Napa counties, who were already struggling during the pandemic. Many of them don't have the option to stay home from work.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

California Still Unprepared For Wildfires After $2.5 Billion Investment

A Bay Area state Senator says California was not prepared for this current fire season, even though the state recently purchased a dozen black hawk helicopters, seven c-130 air tankers and invested $2.5 billion in emergency preparedness.

California Wildfire Policy Flares Up in Presidential Debate

California’s wildfires came up in last night’s chaotic presidential debate. Joe Biden pledged to return to Obama era policies, while President Trump says a billion trees will be planted,

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Poll Finds Declining Concern Around COVID-19

California voters’ concern about the coronavirus pandemic is on the decline according to a survey out this morning from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED