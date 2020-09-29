Outdoor Playgrounds in California Can Now Open

All outdoor playgrounds across California can now reopen as of Tuesday, according to an announcement from the California Department of Public Health.

After being blocked from slides and swings for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kids can now use any outdoor playground regardless of what tier their county falls in.

But there are a few new rules:

Everyone age two and up must wear a face mask.

Different households should keep 6 feet apart, and families should come back later if a playground is too crowded to make social distancing possible.

Families should limit their visits to 30 minutes when others are present.

No eating or drinking.

Wash hands before and after.

Caregivers must supervise children to make sure they follow these rules.

The change came after KPBS found that public playgrounds in the state were closed indefinitely and officials had no plans to reopen them. This prompted state Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez to write a letter to the governor asking for guidance on reopening playgrounds, and then draft another letter signed by 23 state representatives.