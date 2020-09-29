Dying Winds Offer Small Hope in All-Out Battle Against Fierce Northern California Blazes

As winds slowed Monday evening, firefighters were feeling “much more confident," said Nicholls. “We don’t have those critical burning conditions that we were experiencing those last two nights,” he said.

A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service for increased fire danger in the area due to hot and windy weather expired late Monday as winds died down, but above-average temperatures are expected to remain for the rest of the week.

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning across California. That includes the Zogg Fire, another fierce blaze farther north in rural Shasta County that also ignited on Sunday and has already charred more than 40,300 acres, killed three people and destroyed some 150 structures.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night issued an emergency proclamation for Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. The governor has also declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and signed an executive order to streamline recovery efforts in communities impacted by fires.

Additionally, Newsom said he sent a letter to President Trump requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local wildfire response and recovery efforts in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties.

The Zogg Fire is burning in a heavily forested area, where more than 1,200 people have been evacuated.