Dying Winds Offer Small Hope in All-Out Battle Against Fierce Northern California Blazes
News

KQED News Staff and Wires
Santa Rosa and Petaluma fire crews work to put out a fire at a home on White Oak Drive in the Oakmont neighborhood in east Santa Rosa on Sept. 28, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Skip to latest evacuation orders and shelter information

Easing winds gave California firefighters a welcome break early Tuesday as crews continued battling a destructive wildfire in wine country that ignited Sunday on the western side of the Napa Valley and burned into Santa Rosa, fueled by strong winds and hot, bone-dry conditions.

Breezes replaced the powerful gusts that sent the Glass Fire raging through Napa and Sonoma counties over the past two days, scorching more 42,500 acres. As of Tuesday morning, the blaze was still 0% contained.

At least 100 buildings have burned in the region, including homes and winery installations.

More than 68,000 people in Sonoma and Napa counties had already been evacuated from their homes as of Monday evening, said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, noting that many more may still have to leave if the fire continues to grow. Also on Monday evening, the city of Calistoga in coordination with Napa County, expanded a mandatory evacuation orders that now include the entire city.


The Glass Fire raged through brush that had not burned for a century, even though surrounding areas were incinerated in a series of blazes in recent years.

As winds slowed Monday evening, firefighters were feeling “much more confident," said Nicholls. “We don’t have those critical burning conditions that we were experiencing those last two nights,” he said.

A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service for increased fire danger in the area due to hot and windy weather expired late Monday as winds died down, but above-average temperatures are expected to remain for the rest of the week.

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning across California. That includes the Zogg Fire, another fierce blaze farther north in rural Shasta County that also ignited on Sunday and has already charred more than 40,300 acres, killed three people and destroyed some 150 structures.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night issued an emergency proclamation for Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. The governor has also declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and signed an executive order to streamline recovery efforts in communities impacted by fires.

Additionally, Newsom said he sent a letter to President Trump requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local wildfire response and recovery efforts in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties.

The Zogg Fire is burning in a heavily forested area, where more than 1,200 people have been evacuated.

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini on Monday confirmed the deaths of three people in the fire, but offered no details. He strongly urged people who receive evacuation orders to leave immediately: "Do not wait," he warned.

Residences are widely scattered in Shasta County, which was torched just two years ago by the deadly Carr Fire — infamously remembered for producing a huge tornado-like fire whirl.

So far in this year’s historic fire season, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 29 people, scorched 5,780 square miles and destroyed more than 7,000 buildings. The causes of the new fires are under investigation.

KQED's Matthew Green and Lakshmi Sarah contributed to this story, with additional reporting from the Associated Press.

Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire evacuations during a pandemic?