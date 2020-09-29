Heartbreaking Toll of Wildfires Continues to Grow

Three people have died in the Zogg Fire burning in Shasta County outside of Redding. The Glass Fire has burned at least 36,000 acres, tripling in size in just 24 hours in Napa and Sonoma counties, and destroying homes. It’s also forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Wine Industry Faces Big Fire Losses

The fires have dealt a big blow to California’s wine industry. Some wineries have burned to the ground and over a hundred others are within wildfire evacuation zones. The future of some are in question.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

Firefighting Resources Streched Thin Across the State

Firefighting resources are stretched thin, with 18,000 people fighting 27 major wildfires across the state. CalFire officials say crews are focusing resources on containing the Zogg and Glass Fires burning in Shasta, Napa, and Sonoma Counties.

Preparation is Crucial When Evacuating Animals

As the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties tripled in size, many evacuees have had to make the difficult decision to leave their animals behind. The Napa Community Animal Response Team helps with livestock and pets left behind.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle, KQED

Governor Promotes Flu Shot By Getting One

As a way to encourage people to get their shots early, Governor Newsom got his annual flu shot during a press conference on Monday. He said widespread inoculations could avoid an overlap of influenza and COVID19 infections that might overwhelm the healthcare system.