Wildfires Burning in Napa and Sonoma Counties Hit Santa Rosa

Wildfires burning in Napa and Sonoma counties north of San Francisco have reached the city of Santa Rosa where homes in a residential neighborhood on the city’s eastern edge have been destroyed.

PG&E Cuts Power for Northern California Customers to Prevent Wildfires

On Sunday, Pacific Gas and Electric announced planned power outages for up to 65,000 customers in sixteen counties in Northern California.

Newsom Signs Law to Expand Access to Mental Health and Addiction Treatment

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Friday that gives California some of the most expansive standards in the country for providing access to mental health care.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

Venture Capitalists Consider Gig Economy Potential of Homecooked Meals

Because of a state law on the books, a homecooked meal might do more than feed you and your family. It could also make you a little extra money. But now venture capitalists are wondering if they too can profit from the law by turning home cooks into the next gig economy workforce.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED