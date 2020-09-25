Yosemite Has Reopened: What to Know About Visiting

Yosemite is open again.

California's most iconic national park on Friday ended a weeklong shutdown —put in place after a thick blanket of wildfire smoke settled over the central Sierra Nevada and pushed air quality readings into the "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" categories.

The smoke, mostly from the Creek Fire burning in the mountains south of the park, was so dense this week that at times the walls of epic granite monoliths like El Capitan and Half Dome were invisible even from nearby in Yosemite Valley.

Yosemite spokesperson Jamie Richards said that by Thursday, the air had cleared dramatically.

"We’ve got blue skies and conditions have significantly improved over the past week," she said.

Visiting Yosemite National Park: Reservations and Passes

The park also announced it's offering an expanded number of campsites, about 300 in all, in Yosemite Valley. Visitors can make reservations for the Lower Pines, Upper Pines and North Pines campgrounds at recreation.gov. A spot check Friday showed a handful of sites still available in the coming weeks.

Speaking of reservations: As part of Yosemite's pandemic protocols, all visitors now require some type of reservations to enter. This means you'll need either a campground reservation or a hotel reservation — or if you simply want to drive through the park, a special "day use" pass.

Want to Visit Yosemite for the Day?

Day use reservations must be made on recreation.gov. Park spokesperson Richards said 1,700 day use passes are available each day and advised that weekends see consistently higher demand.

Passes, which go for $33 per car or $28 per motorcycle (or free if you have a senior or other annual federal public lands pass) are already sold out for Saturday. Reservations for Sunday are still available.

A few more things to know about the day use reservations: