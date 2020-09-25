Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration from Ending Census Early

A federal judge in San Jose has barred the Trump Administration from putting a halt to counting for the 2020 U.S. Census a month early. Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction preventing the administration from doing so.

Biden's Massive Lead Against Trump Continues in California

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to hold a huge lead with state voters over President Trump in California. That's according to a new Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Some Progressive Democrats Say Feinstein Not Equipped to Lead Supreme Court Fight

As the nation waits to see who President Trump will name to the US Supreme Court seat left empty by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, some are wondering whether Senator Dianne Feinstein is the right person to lead the fight against the confirmation.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED