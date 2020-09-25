Justice Goodwin Liu Shares Memories of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump nears a nomination for a successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Scott and Marisa preview the roles of California Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris in a potential confirmation hearing. They also discuss why so many Californians are undecided on key state ballot measures. Then, California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu joins to share his memories of clerking for Ginsburg, his childhood as a first-generation American, the importance of diversity on the bench and the events that led to his appointment to the state Supreme Court.