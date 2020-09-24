Governors Executive Order Bans Gas-Burning Car Sales by 2035

California is the largest automobile market in the country, but those cars we love so much are big contributors to climate change. That’s why Governor Newsom signed a historic executive order yesterday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by the year 2035, replacing them with zero emission vehicles.

Reporter Kevin Stark, KQED

Car Dealers Push Back Against Electric Car Mandate

The governors' vow to end the sale of gas-fueled cars in California has critics. They include the California New Car Dealers Association, which represents about 1,200 dealers in the state. The associations president says one problem with implementing the order is infrastructure.

Guest: Brian Maas, President, California New Car Dealers Association

New CSU Chancellor Faces Big Challenges

The California State University System is the country’s largest four year public university system, with 23 campuses and about 480,000 students. This mammoth system now has a new chancellor, Joseph Castro, who’s also its first leader of color.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC

U.S. Senate Looks to California as it Considers Data Privacy Legislation

The clout of California’s tech companies are getting a lot of scrutiny in Washington D.C. right now. As U.S. senators consider federal data privacy legislation, they took testimony from California’s attorney general. California has the most comprehensive data privacy law in the country.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED