Audit Finds UC Improperly Admitted Wealthy Students

Who you know can be a big advantage in life, getting you that new job or investment tip. But it’s not supposed to help you get a spot in a University of California school. A new state audit found that four UC campuses improperly admitted dozens of wealthy students over the past six years as favors to donors, family, and friends.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED

California Counties Expand Partial Reopening

As they meet coronavirus metrics, most of the Bay Area and Riverside County in Southern California have been given the green light by the state to partially reopen restaurants, houses of worship, fitness centers and movie theaters.

Long Beach Mayor Won't Rush Reopening

Even as California makes gains against the virus and reopens, some elected officials warn not to rush that process. One of them is Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who recently lost both his mother and stepfather to COVID.

Guest: Robert Garcia, Mayor of Long Beach

California Defends Affordable Care Act Before Congress

The head of Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, will testify before a Congressional committee today about the importance of the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic. The current opening on the U.S. Supreme Court could mean an uncertain future for the law.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

COVID-19 Outbreak at San Bernardino Detention Center Grows

At least 53 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County. Nine people confirmed with the coronavirus have been hospitalized so far.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

California Votes to Protect Joshua Trees

Both climate change and development are threatening Joshua Trees in the Mojave Desert. The state's Fish and Game Commission voted to extend temporary protected status to California's Joshuas yesterday.