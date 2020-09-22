State Auditor: UC Wrongly Admitted Well-Connected Students, 42 at Berkeley



“UC Berkeley really had some significant weaknesses in their admissions process," Howle said. The audit found that the elite school admitted 42 applicants based on their connections to donors and staff while denying admission to others who were more qualified.

Howle said she believes the findings have barely scratched the surface of problems in the UC admissions process.

The 64 students identified as being improperly admitted were based on “definitive evidence," such as emailed communications showing a student was denied admission but then reconsidered and accepted after an athletic coach or the development office got involved to suggest the student's entry could lead to donations, Howle said.

“There's at least another 400 or so students ... that were really questionable," Howle said, including some student athletes who didn't appear to have any athletic ability.

UC President Michael V. Drake, who took over the job in July, said in a statement that he took the findings and recommendations “very seriously and will do all I can to prevent inappropriate admissions.”

“The University will swiftly address the concerns the State Auditor raised. Furthermore, individuals involved in improper activities will be disciplined appropriately," Drake said.

The audit recommends that the UC President's office take a more robust role in auditing the admissions processes at the nine campuses and closely examine what is called “admissions by exception," granted for student athletes, artists, or those who have other specific talents that are attractive to a campus.

“We think that the Office of the President and their audit function should be not only looking deeper at these four campuses but looking at all of the campuses in the UC system," Howle said.

The audit was requested last year by state Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath in response to the national college admissions scandal, which embroiled prestigious universities across the country, athletic coaches and dozens of wealthy parents. The scandal shed light on the murky world of U.S. college admissions and how the rich and famous exploited it to buy their children's way into top schools with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials. At the center of the scheme was Newport Beach-based college admissions consultant, William “Rick” Singer.

Those investigations, known as Operation Varsity Blues, previously identified at least three students at UCLA and UC Berkeley who were improperly admitted.