California's COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Fall

Though more than 15,000 Californians have died from the coronavirus, the states' COVID-19 numbers, seven-day positivity rate, and hospitalization rates, continue to drop, says Governor Gavin Newsom. The state is also expanding testing, with 124,000 average daily tests over the last week.

CDC Reverses Guidelines Around COVID-19 Transmission

On Friday the CDC issued new guidelines for how coronavirus spreads, saying aerosol transmission might mean the virus could travel more than six feet through the air. On Monday, the CDC removed that information, saying it was posted in error.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni, KQED

Governor Announces Additional Funding for Homeless Housing Initiative

Governor Newsom has announced a second round of funding for the state’s Project Homekey. $236 million dollars will be spent turning hotels, motels, and vacant apartment buildings into housing for homeless individuals. That struggle to create more housing is explored in a new KQED podcast called “Sold Out”.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED