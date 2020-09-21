California to Temporarily Halt Accepting Unemployment Claims

California’s Employment Development Department plans to stop accepting unemployment claims until October 5 while it tackles a massive backlog of 600,000 cases. This comes as an investigative strike team set up by Governor Gavin Newsom released a report saying the agency needs a massive overhaul.

Reporter: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED

Newsom Signs law to Make More Undocumented Immigrants Eligible for Tax Credits

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure to expand eligibility for the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, which benefits low-income workers. The new law removes a requirement that eligible undocumented filers must have at least one child under the age of six.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Mourners Gather in San Francisco's Castro Neighborhood to Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Millions of Americans are mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. On Friday evening in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, many gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring the trailblazing Supreme Court Justice.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

The History of California's Statewide Initiative System

A dozen statewide propositions will appear on California's November ballot, asking voters to decide on complex issues from affirmative action to digital privacy. The state's initiative system was created in 1911, and it was pitched as a way to give voters a direct voice in governing.

Guest: Joe Matthews, Connecting California columnist