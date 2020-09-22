Why San Jose's Downtown Is So Sleepy and How the City's Trying to Revive It

Scott Knies, the executive director of the San Jose Downtown Association, says the city has been dealing with this problem for years.

"Our downtown has very low numbers of residents and employees," he said. "You know, the densities aren't there."

Knies says San Jose hasn't been able to build enough housing in its downtown area. Because of that, people have traditionally come from around the Bay Area to visit the city during the weekends, but haven't stayed for any significant length of time.

"Whatever supply (of housing that) has been built, has been filled up, so the demand is certainly there. For whatever reason, it was easier to build out instead of in," Knies said, referring to the suburban sprawl surrounding the city's largely empty downtown.

But Knies and other city planners have been working to transform the downtown into a more exciting destination. And they see an opportunity on the horizon: a host of major corporate players soon plan to move their campuses inside the city, or expand existing footprints, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"With what Google wants to do in Downtown West, with what Jay Paul wants to do with CityView Plaza at 200 Park, Adobe building their fourth tower — their corporate headquarters," Knies said. "We are on this path of increasing the densities and having people here who are really going to be supporting the businesses."

With those big companies coming in, San Jose has been investing some money in smaller players as well. In 2018, the city launched Moment, a small business incubator program that offers micro-retail spaces in and around San Pedro Square — one of the few happening parts of the city's downtown — an area filled with cafes, restaurants and an indoor food hall.

"(That effort) had really kinda started this, 'Hey, downtown's going to turn the corner' and then it all falls out," said Knies, noting the pandemic's overwhelming impact.

Six months into the pandemic, Knies is just trying to help existing businesses stay alive.

Au Nguyen runs one of the Moment shops in San Pedro Square — a boutique called Au La La that she opened in July.

