California Unemployment Improved in August — But Still Way Above National Average

California's leisure and hospitality industry has been hit hardest, by far, by pandemic-related job losses, with 633,000 fewer jobs than existed a year ago. Trade, transportation and utilities come in a distant second, with a decrease of 208,300 jobs, followed by professional and business services (down 159,200). Although not in the top five hardest hit sectors, the state's agriculture industry has also felt the pain, with 101,100 fewer farm jobs than last year.

"The bad news, but not just for Califorina, is the sectors that have been hit the hardest are low wage, personal touch, kinds of sectors, like tourism and leisure and hospitality - bars and restaurants," Nickelsburg said. "And that means inequality is going to get worse absent public policy to address that."

One source of hope, Nickelsburg said, can been found in the state's tech sector, which has been hit less hard than most other industries, as demand spikes for technology to enable more employees to work from home.

"California's tech industry led us out of the last recession, it looks like it's going to lead us out of this one," he said. "So that's some good news for California."

The map below is based on August labor force data (not seasonally adjusted) released Friday by California EDD.





