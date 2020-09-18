KQED en Español 📬 Que respiro el aire, que respiras tú 🎶

2020 se ha desenvuelto a través de un respiro. Y la falta de respiro. Cabe recalcar que antes de perder su vida a las manos de la policía, George Floyd, líder comunitario y artista, hizo claro que ya no podía respirar en sus últimos momentos. Decenas de protestas siguieron su muerte y en muchas de estas, manifestantes tuvieron que escoger entre huir o tener que inhalar gas lacrimógeno, arrojado a ellos por las autoridades durante la pandemia de una enfermedad respiratoria

Cuando respiro…

En una de sus composiciones, el cantautor veracruzano Agustín Lara escribió este verso:

Que respiro el aire

Que respiro el aire

Que respiras tú

El oxígeno que yo respiro lo tengo que compartir con cada uno de ustedes. Nunca podré reclamar esas partículas de aire como mías, ni durante el brevísimo momento que dura una inhalación. Cada respiro es un momento de gran intimidad entre todos nosotros, la flora y fauna que habita nuestra Bahía y nuestro planeta. Ninguno de nosotros está solo cuando inhalamos el humo en el aire. Ya que el simple acto de inhalar nos une a cada uno, fortalecemos nuestro vínculo y responsabilidad a cada uno, incluso hasta cuando respirar se ha hecho algo de valientes.

Cuando respiro…mejor dicho, cuando respiramos.

Sigamos respirando juntos, y también sigamos leyendo KQED en Español. Continuemos esta conversación de cómo podemos aprender de y apoyar a cada uno, y en especial en esta lengua que compartimos.

Me puede contactar mandandome un correo a ccabreralomeli@kqed.org para avisarme cómo esta plataforma puede ser más útil para usted o compartir ideas que podrían ser noticias para nuestra comunidad.

Hi there!

With only about a week at KQED, but most of my life in the Bay Area, I’m Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí.

Under the gorgeous Bay we call home, several seismic faults criss and cross each other. When these openings begin to shift, each of us can feel this movement. For the past six months, since the pandemic started, I’ve felt a similar shift, a sway. Not in the earth below my feet, but within myself and my surroundings. Everything vibrates at a new frequency that I can’t point out just yet. And I feel I am not the only one that feels this.

While the distance between “here” and “there” keeps growing, the line between days, weeks and months gets even smaller. I try to order my thoughts by doing a few deep breaths. But it’s frustrating that what is supposed to be the most simple and basic act, to breathe, is now harmful.

When I breathe…

2020 has turned out to be the year of the breath. And the lack of it. Moments before George Floyd, community leader and musician, was killed by police, he made it very clear he could no longer breathe. In the protests that followed his death, protesters had to choose between fleeing the march or having to inhale tear gas, thrown at them by authorities during the pandemic of a virus that produces a respiratory disease.

When I breathe…

In one of his compositions, singer-songwriter Agustín Lara wrote the following verse:

That the air I breathe

That the air I breathe

Is the air you breathe

I share the oxygen I breathe with each one of you. No one is alone when they inhale the smoky air. Simply inhaling brings us even closer, strengthening the links and responsibilities we have to and with each other, even when breathing has become a daring act.

When I breathe…to be more precise, when we breathe…

Let’s keep breathing together and learning from each other, in the language or languages we may share, especially if this includes Spanish.

Feel free to email me at ccabreralomeli@kqed.org to let me know how this platform can be more helpful for you or if you’d like to share anything you think could be news for our community.

With a virtual hug,

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

On-call Digital Producer

KQED en Español

NOTICIAS | NEWS

Aquí las noticias más recientes para usted:

¿Qué le hace a su cuerpo respirar tanto humo en el aire? Le preguntamos a un neumólogo Para saber más del impacto que tiene tanto humo en nuestra salud, Brian Watt de KQED habló con la Doctora Sharon Chinthrajah, de la universidad de Stanford. Leer más

Para saber más del impacto que tiene tanto humo en nuestra salud, Brian Watt de KQED habló con la Doctora Sharon Chinthrajah, de la universidad de Stanford. Leer más No todos pueden escapar del humo. Aquí le ofrecemos ideas de cómo ayudar ¿Buscas ayudar a tu comunidad pero no sabes por dónde empezar? Junto con Coalition on Homelessness, enlistamos algunos consejos para apoyar a las personas que no pueden quedarse en casa para protegerse del humo en el aire. Leer más

Junto con Coalition on Homelessness, enlistamos algunos consejos para apoyar a las personas que no pueden quedarse en casa para protegerse del humo en el aire. Leer más 'Tan doloroso': 400 mil inmigrantes podrían ser deportados luego del fallo a favor de Trump Más de 400 mil inmigrantes podrían perder sus amparos humanitarios y ser deportados a partir del próximo año, luego de que una corte de apelaciones fallará en favor del gobierno de Trump. Leer más

Más de 400 mil inmigrantes podrían perder sus amparos humanitarios y ser deportados a partir del próximo año, luego de que una corte de apelaciones fallará en favor del gobierno de Trump. Leer más Newsom sopesa la ayuda para los californianos indocumentados que enfrentan la pandemia sin ningún tipo de protección Legisladores aprobaron dos medidas de asistencia para residentes indocumentados, muchos de los cuales son trabajadores esenciales. Estas medidas brindarán acceso a víveres y a créditos. Pero la pregunta es ¿firmará el gobernador Gavin Newsom los proyectos de ley? Leer más

Here are our recent stories that we think matter to you:

What's All This Smoky Air Doing to Your Body? We Asked a Lung Doctor To find out more about how all this smokiness is impacting our health, KQED's Brian Watt recently spoke to Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, from Stanford University. Read more

We Asked a Lung Doctor To find out more about how all this smokiness is impacting our health, KQED's Brian Watt recently spoke to Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, from Stanford University. Read more Not Everyone Can Escape the Smoke Outside. Here’s How to Support Them Many Bay Area residents have taken refuge inside their homes as the state faces wildfires, heat and poor air quality. But these overlapping crises are not as easy to shelter from for vulnerable communities that have already been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic for months. Read more

Here’s How to Support Them Many Bay Area residents have taken refuge inside their homes as the state faces wildfires, heat and poor air quality. But these overlapping crises are not as easy to shelter from for vulnerable communities that have already been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic for months. Read more 'So Painful': 400,000 Could Face Deportation After Appeals Court Ruling More than 400,000 immigrants could lose humanitarian protections and be deported as early as next year after an appeals court ruled Monday in favor of the Trump administration. Read more

More than 400,000 immigrants could lose humanitarian protections and be deported as early as next year after an appeals court ruled Monday in favor of the Trump administration. Read more Newsom weighs aid for undocumented Californians weathering pandemic with no safety net Lawmakers passed two safety net measures aimed at helping undocumented residents, many who work in essential jobs, access groceries and tax credits. Will Gov. Gavin Newsom sign the bills? Read more

PREGUNTAS | QUESTIONS

¿Cómo leo los mapas de calidad del aire?

Normalmente, un número superior al 150 (índice de la calidad del aire, ICA) se considera insalubre incluso para personas normales y con buena salud. Más de 100 es insalubre para quienes tengan condiciones respiratorias o cardiovasculares.

Para algunas personas consideradas especialmente sensibles, más de 50 es insalubre. Con poblaciones vulnerables como niños, madres embarazadas o personas de la tercera edad. Los doctores todavía no saben que puede resultar al ser expuesto al humo de incendios por un largo plazo para estas poblaciones.

How should I read air quality maps?

Typically above 150 (air quality index, AQI) is considered unhealthy for even normal, healthy people. Above 100 for anybody with respiratory conditions or cardiovascular conditions is considered unhealthy. And above 50 for some people who are exquisitely sensitive is considered unhealthy. Vulnerable populations like kids, pregnant moms, elderly people. Doctors still don’t know what longer-term exposure to wildfire smoke does to the inflammatory system and for these vulnerable populations.

RECURSOS | RESOURCES

Aquí se encuentran algunos recursos para el bienestar de usted y de los demás:

Calle 24 ofrece PPE gratuito para restaurantes Restaurantes que necesiten PPE podrán llenar el formulario y recogerlo en el Distrito de la Misión el viernes 18 de septiembre. Leer más

Restaurantes que necesiten PPE podrán llenar el formulario y recogerlo en el Distrito de la Misión el viernes 18 de septiembre. Leer más Recomendaciones para el Mes de la Herencia Latinx de Truth Be Told El programa de KQED celebra a los creadores Latinos que nos mantienen informados sobre historia, belleza y muchos otros temas de la comunidad . Leer más

El programa de KQED celebra a los creadores Latinos que nos mantienen informados sobre historia, belleza y muchos otros temas de la comunidad . Leer más Verifique si es elegible para el perdón de tarifa de la ciudadanía La fundación United Farm Workers ofrece ayuda para las personas que pueden ser elegibles para recibir la solicitud de ciudadanía de forma gratuita. Leer más

Here you’ll find resources for your well-being and that of others:

Calle 24 is Offering Free PPE to Restaurants Restaurants that need PPE to protect their employees will be able to fill out the form and pick it up at the Mission District on Friday, September 18. Read more

Restaurants that need PPE to protect their employees will be able to fill out the form and pick it up at the Mission District on Friday, September 18. Read more Truth Be Told: Latinx Heritage Month Recommendations The KQED podcast Truth Be Told celebrates Latino creators who keep us informed on history, beauty, and many other community issues. Read more

The KQED podcast Truth Be Told celebrates Latino creators who keep us informed on history, beauty, and many other community issues. Read more Are You Eligible for the Citizenship Fee Waiver? The United Farm Workers Foundation is offering support to people who may be eligible to apply for citizenship free of charge. Read more

EVENTOS | EVENTS

Todo empieza con la comunidad. Aquí se encuentran eventos virtuales en español e inglés para nuestra comunidad Latinx/a/o/e. ¿Tiene un evento que quiere compartirnos? Mándenos un mensaje a hablanos@kqed.org.

Plática de autores: Benjamin Bac Sierra en conversación con Luis Rodriguez (en inglés) Celebrando el Mes de la Herencia Latinx la Biblioteca Pública de San Francisco invita a las personas a escuchar una conversación entre los autores Latinos. Leer más

Celebrando el Mes de la Herencia Latinx la Biblioteca Pública de San Francisco invita a las personas a escuchar una conversación entre los autores Latinos. Leer más Salsa Cubana y Rueda de Casino, Niveles Intermedio y Avanzado Aprenda a bailar salsa y conectar con la música cubana. Evento patrocinado por Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Leer más

Aprenda a bailar salsa y conectar con la música cubana. Evento patrocinado por Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Leer más Concierto en línea de Trova Latinoamericana MCCLA presenta un concierto gratuito de Trova latinoamericana el 18 de septiembre de 6 p.m. a 7 p.m. Leer más

Everything starts with community. Here you’ll find virtual events in Spanish and English for our Latinx community. Do you have an event to share with us? Send it to hablanos@kqed.org.

Author Talk: Benjamin Bac Sierra in conversation with Luis Rodriguez In conjunction with iVIVA! Latinx Heritage Month, SFPL hosts Benjamin Bac Sierra as our On the Same Page author. Read more

Latinx Heritage Month, SFPL hosts Benjamin Bac Sierra as our On the Same Page author. Read more Intermediate & Advanced Cuban Salsa & Rueda de Casino Workshop Online Learn how to dance salsa and connect with Cuban music. The event is hosted by the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Read more

Learn how to dance salsa and connect with Cuban music. The event is hosted by the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Read more Trova Latinoamericana online Concert! MCCLA hosts an online free concert of Latinamerican Trova on Friday, September 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Read more

