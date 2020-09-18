State Prison Officials Meet with Inmate Advocates to Discuss Efforts to Contain COVID-19 Outbreaks

What started as a handful of coronavirus cases early last month at Folsom State Prison has ballooned to over 500. Further south, Avenal State Prison in Kings County has had 22 hundred cases. That’s more than any prison in California, including San Quentin.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Adelanto Immigration Detention Center Grapples with COVID-19 Outbreak

The immigration detention center in the desert city of Adelanto, northeast of Los Angeles, continues to face a COVID-19 outbreak there. 39 individuals have tested positive.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR

How to Build in the Era of Climate Change and Raging Wildfires

As fire crews across the state continue to battle record-setting blazes, many people are asking what can be done to make sure future fires aren’t as destructive in an era of climate change. Many experts say one big solution is improved planning and not building homes where they’re threatened by fire.

Guest: David Shew, CalFire