Wade Crowfoot on Confronting President Trump over Climate Change

President Trump visits California as the state deals with a historic wildfire year. Marisa and Scott discuss the president's visit with Katie Orr, along with new polls on Proposition 15 and Proposition 16. Then, California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot shares the story behind his confrontation with the President over climate change and wildfires, the future of forest management in California, the Newsom administration's fracking policy and open streets during the pandemic.