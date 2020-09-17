State Prison Officers Union Under Fire for Video Showing Crosshairs on Face of Black Lawmaker

Jones-Sawyer is chair of the Assembly Public Safety Committee and has been an outspoken advocate for police and criminal justice reform.

The video, which implores supporters of law enforcement to register to vote this year, paints California as unsafe and says that law enforcement has been framed as the “enemy.”

“California communities and our professional life have been under duress for some time,” a voiceover in the video states. “Failed public safety policies and eagerness to score cheap political points have put our neighborhoods at risk and created more victims of crime. This is beyond unacceptable. It is beyond time to bring accountability back to the state Capitol and behind prison walls.”

The narrator goes on to say that law enforcement needs to come together and speak the “truth about what is happening” in prisons and on the streets.

“We’re going to demand that the increased violence and assault on police officers is addressed and that the perpetrators are held accountable to the highest degree,” the voiceover states, as members of CCPOA stand before a wall covered with pictures of lawmakers. One of the men in the video points a finger at the red crosshairs taped over a picture clearly labeled Jones-Sawyer.

In a statement this morning, Stailey said the union will take the video down and edit it — but defended the content as simply a campaign video.