Bribery and Fraud: Two Contractors Plead Guilty in SF Corruption Case

The U.S. Attorney's Office filed the specifics of the crimes Hernandez admitted under seal. Hernandez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. However, should he cooperate "fully and truthfully" with the ongoing corruption investigation, U.S. Attorney's may seek a lesser sentence for Hernandez, they wrote.

Kong bribed Nuru with a Rolex watch worth roughly $36,000 that she bought in Hong Kong, and also helped install a gate on his vacation home, according to charging documents, which also detail intercepted phone calls demonstrating Nuru helped her obtain construction contracts for city facilities.

Read the guilty plea entered by contractor Florence Kong.

Kong gave Nuru the watch "as a reward for Nuru's influence" directing contracts from public works to dispose of construction debris to her recycling business, SFR Recovery, Inc., according to the plea agreement filed Thursday. Unlike Hernandez, Kong's plea agreement includes details of the crimes she admitted.

The bribery charge against Kong carries a maximum ten-year sentence and a $250,000 fine. A separate charge for lying to the FBI — she told them she had no communications with Nuru about her city contract — carries a maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine.

Kong will face a sentence of "no more than" 18 months if she takes full responsibility for her crimes, cooperates with the investigation, pays full restitution for her ill-gotten gains, and agrees to not contact or intimidate victims or witnesses in the case, according to the plea agreement.

The filing also raises the possibility of deportation from the United States for Kong's crimes.

Above, U.S. Attorney David Anderson discusses the new charges and Thursday's guilty pleas.

In pleading guilty, Kong signed the following statement: "I believed Nuru to be one of the most powerful public officials in the city, and I believed that he wielded tremendous power and influence over city business, permitting and other city government approvals."

Kong initially lied to the FBI, according to court filings, telling them he did not help her with contracts, did not extend any contract application deadlines on her behalf, that she never gave him money or goods, and that she and Nuru did not talk about the debris contracts.