How Some Families are Coping with Unhealthy Air Quality in Southern California

Air quality may finally be improving in the Bay Area, but things are still smoky down in Southern California. That’s especially true in in the foothill communities of the San Gabriel Valley, where the Air Quality Index has hit 500 this week.

Reporter: KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

New Poll Shows Tough Fight for Proposition to Reinstate Affirmative Action

The poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows just 31 percent support a proposition to reinstate affirmative action. The poll also shows a slim majority of likely voters support Proposition 15, which would change how property taxes are assessed on commercial and industrial properties in the state.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Neighbors Step Up to Help One Restaurant Worker Out of Work Since Pandemic Began

The restaurant industry has been hard hit during the pandemic, losing nearly 400,000 jobs in the state since March. As some businesses reopen, those workers are competing for fewer positions. Victor Moreno is one restaurant worker finding unexpected support from people in his neighborhood.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED