Poll Shows Affirmative Action, Property Tax Ballot Measures Struggling

A nationwide conversation on race and equality might not be enough for voters to reinstate affirmative action in California.

A new poll out from the Public Policy Institute of California finds just 31% of likely voters support Proposition 16. It would overturn a ban on affirmative action in government and public institutions that California voters approved in 1996.

Mark Baldassare, PPIC president and CEO, said that’s the most surprising finding from the poll.

“I would think that Prop. 16 would generate more support," Baldassare said. "And at this point, two-thirds of the voters are either saying they don't know or they would vote against it. And that's including Democrats.”

Only 40% of likely voters in the Bay Area support the measure. Baldassare said the findings show Proposition 16 backers have a lot of work to do.