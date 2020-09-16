Kamala Harris Visits Fresno to Meet with Emergency Personnel Battling Wildfires

Democratic Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris met Tuesday with emergency service personnel who have been battling the Creek Fire in the mountains near Fresno.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Women's Groups Vow to Defend Kamala Harris from Racist, Sexist Attacks

As the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket, Kamala Harris is already facing subtle and not so subtle personal attacks that observers say most white men would not encounter. Women's groups are geared up to defend her.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

New Alliance of Progressive Prosecutors Founded to Lobby for Criminal Justice Reform

A group of California prosecutors say they are fed up with their peers’ opposition to criminal justice reform and are starting a new group dedicated to pushing political change.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED