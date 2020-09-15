Trump Blames Forest Management, Dismisses Climate Change During California Visit

Both presidential nominees turned their attention Monday to the wildfires roaring across the west coast. President Donald Trump landed in Sacramento to receive a wildfire briefing. In his own address on climate issues, across the country, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said four more years of Trump would lead to more fires, floods and storms.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Researchers Use 3-D Simulation to Show the Pending Catastrophe of Sea Level Rise

Rising sea levels could be exponentially more expensive to deal with than wildfires. Dr. Patrick Barnard, director of climate research at the U.S. Geological Survey, and executive producer Tobin Jones have set out to show rather than tell what climate change could look like.

Guests: Dr. Patrick Barnard, director of climate research at the U.S Geological Survey, and animator Tobin Jones

Outrage Continues after Journalist Arrested While Covering Protest

The search continues for a man who shot two L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies in their patrol car in Compton on Saturday night. Shortly after the shooting, sheriffs’ deputies arrested KPCC reporter Josie Huang. The Sheriff’s office said she did not clearly identify herself as a member of the press, although video footage contradicts that account.