The Downplayer-in-Chief Touches Down

With wildfires still blazing and smoke over much of California, President Trump touched down at McClellan Park near Sacramento for a briefing on Monday.

Trump has urged Californians to "clean your floors" and urged people to rake forests while thumbing his nose at the science of climate change, all while enacting policies that promote fossil fuels.

During his visit to the area, the effects of climate change were laid bare all across the West as fires rage and smoke spreads.

The President has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change in a remarkably similar way: doubt real science, confuse and downplay.

Bob Woodward's recordings of Trump downplaying the severity of the pandemic fit perfectly with how the Downplayer-in-Chief has treated climate change.

I sure hope seeing some of California's devastation makes him realize it's going to take a lot more than raking to head off a global catastrophe . . . but I'm not holding my breath.