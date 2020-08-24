The Complex That Returns Every Wildfire Season

President Trump approved federal emergency funds for wildfire-ravaged California just a few days after urging the state to "clean your floors" and threatening to withhold funding.

This makes three years in a row that Trump slammed California for its wildfires and admonished the state for not raking or "cleaning" the forest floors.

Oh, how I wish we could force the president to spend some time on a fire line swinging a pulaski, or better yet, a rake.

Fortunately, for three years running Trump has released federal emergency funds while Gov. Newsom thanks him.