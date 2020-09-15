QAnon Followers Attack SF's Scott Wiener Over Sex Offender Law

You might think the claim that California has legalized pedophilia wouldn’t pass the smell test with most people. Not in 2020, when certain Republican politicians have seized on the passage of a law regarding sex offenders as an opportunity to rally QAnon believers, a growing and active group of conspiracy theorists.

First, a little back story.

Think about high school: not all teen sex is pedophilia. Today, the average American loses their virginity around the age of 17. So California law provides for judicial review of certain cases as a backstop to overzealous prosecutors keen to put someone on a sex offender registry who likely shouldn’t be there — like an 18 year old caught having consensual sex with a 16 year old.

But the penal code, which dates back to 1944, included only vaginal sex. Senate Bill 145, signed into law last week, extends the backstop to other forms of sex, like that between homosexual or transgender individuals. The new law does not legalize statutory rape.

"It is a righteous bill," said its author, state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco. "It is supported by civil rights organizations and law enforcement and sexual assault survivor organizations. And it’s a bill that will address an inequity that is destroying the lives of LGBTQ people."