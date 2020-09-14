President Trump Expected to Visit California as Wildfires Rage

President Donald Trump is set to visit California in Sacramento as fire fighters make progress containing wildfires. Before this Friday, President Trump went three weeks without saying anything about the wildfires

Unprecedented Fire Conditions Continue to Strain Resources

Firefighters in California are battling nearly 30 major blazes burning across the state. Chief Dave Winnacker with the Moraga-Orinda Fire District is in the field at the Red Salmon Complex burning in Trinity County.

Guest: Dave Winnacker, Fire Chief at Moraga-Orinda Fire District

Newsom Signs Bill to Allow More Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters to Join Professional Fire Crews

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday to make it easier for formerly incarcerated fire fighters to be hired by fire agencies in full time positions.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies Shot in Compton

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot Saturday, and the suspect is still on the loose. Both deputies are in critical conditions and expected to recover. Shortly after the shooting, Josie Huang with member station KPCC was documenting the arrest of a protestor when she was arrested.