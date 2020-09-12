Wildfires and COVID-19 Vaccine Arms Race

Blazing New Paths to Better Study and Respond to Wildfires

Record-breaking, deadly wildfires are ripping through the West Coast, burning millions of acres, destroying thousands of structures and leading to the evacuation of half a million people in Oregon alone. In California, October is the month historically associated with the most destructive wildfires in the state. But this year, California wildfires have already burned more than 3 million acres, shattering the previous record set in 2018. According to Cal Fire, nearly 15,000 firefighters are currently battling 28 major blazes across the state that have claimed at least 12 lives and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes. But amid the destruction comes opportunity, guided by science. Last week, San José State University recently unveiled a new academic wildfire research center, the largest one of its kind in the nation. The scientists and professors there span a range of disciplines — from meteorology to ecology to social science — to pioneer new tools and techniques to better study, predict and adapt to living with wildfires made more intense by climate change.

Guests:

Craig Clements, professor of meteorology and director, Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center, San José State University

Amanda Stasiewicz, assistant professor of wildfire management, Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center, San José State University

The COVID-19 Vaccine Arms Race

There are roughly 170 COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed around the world right now, according to the World Health Organization. This week, a Phase 3 clinical trial of a vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was halted temporarily to investigate whether the vaccine was responsible for one of the study participants falling ill. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed public health officials across the U.S. to prepare to distribute a vaccine as early as October or November. The Trump administration has already spent $10 billion to invest in the development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal of distributing 300 million doses by January 2021. But concerns are mounting that the race to develop a vaccine is being politicized and rushed out to help President Trump win reelection in November. Access to a safe and effective vaccine may also be an issue, with priority being given to health care workers and first responders but not necessarily to communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

Guests: