Death Toll Climbs in Butte County Wildfire

In Butte County, authorities say seven more people are confirmed dead from the North Complex fire burning there, bringing the total number of fatalities from the fire to ten.

Firefighters Make Progress Battling Creek Fire Outside Fresno

The Creek Fire is now 6% contained, and has already burned over 175,000 acres. Thousands of people who were evacuated can’t return to their homes.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Up and Down the West Coast, Wildfires Become Hard to Avoid

When Corinne and Bruce McCourt woke up to the news that there was a fire burning near their home in Stayton, Oregon, they didn't waste anytime. The last time they saw dark red and orange skies and ash sprinkling down was in 2018 when the deadly Camp Fire raged through Butte County.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

Many Young People Left out of New Round of Federal Unemployment Payments

California started paying out new and more modest federal unemployment benefits this week. But nearly 200,000 residents out of work won't get a dime from the program.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

New Survey Shows More than Half of Los Angeles Households Lost Income Due to Pandemic

More than 6 in 10 Los Angeles households say they have experienced the loss of a job or reduced hours since the start of the health crisis. More than a third report using up all or most of their savings. That’s the finding of a new survey by NPR and Harvard University conducted in the nation’s four largest cities.

Darrell Satzman, KCRW