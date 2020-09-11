Mike Gatto on End of Session Fallout, Parenting in Office and Prison Realignment

The finger-pointing continues at the state Capitol after a frantic end to the legislative session. Katie Orr joins Scott and Marisa to talk about Senate vs. Assembly feuding, Anthony Rendon's leadership and how criminal justice reforms fell short. Then, former Assemblyman Mike Gatto discusses legislative leadership styles, parenting in office, running for Assembly while in college, his father's murder in 2013 and his vote on California's prison realignment law.