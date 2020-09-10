Three Dead and a Dozen Missing in Massive North Complex Fire

Driven by high winds the North Complex fire in Butte County exploded across more than two hundred and thirty thousand acres over the last two days. It’s also claimed the lives of three people an twelve are reported missing. The blaze also brings back painful memories for the residents of Paradise.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Three Firefighters Injured as Blaze Claims Fire Station

The people at greatest risk when it comes to wildfires are the firefighters on the front lines. Earlier this week, while trying to protect a fire station, fourteen firefighters were injured in the Dolan Fire in Monterey County near Big Sur.

Volunteer Fire Chief Draws on Faith When Delivering Bad News

Firefighters have to do more than battle blazes. Sometimes they also have deliver bad news. The fire chief of one mountain town is uniquely suited to doing just that.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio

Turnout is Higher in California Counties that Vote-By-Mail

In less than a month, counties will begin mailing every voter a ballot -- as part of California’s shift to vote-by-mail in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. But more than a dozen counties that already send every voter a ballot, could provide clues for how this year’s election will play out.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED