As Evacuations are Lifted Homeowners Take on Insurance Companies

Santa Ana Winds Threaten Communities Burning East of Los Angeles

Residents in several foothill communities east of Los Angeles are being warned to prepare for possible evacuations because of the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest. The blaze, which started on Sunday, and firefighters fear it might grow quickly because of forecast Santa Ana winds.

Evacuees from Creek Fire Number 30,000 and Counting

The Creek Fire east of Fresno has grown to over 162,000 acres and is still zero percent contained. Hundreds of people who were trapped by the blaze have been rescued, and officials are trying to find others who might still need help.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

As Evacuations are Lifted Homeowners Face Insurance Bureaucracy

After fleeing wildfires, many Californians are returning to homes that have been destroyed or severely damaged. That means they'll be dealing with insurance issues that can get confusing very quickly.

Guest: Amy Bach, Co-Founder, United Policyholders