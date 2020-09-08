200 People Remain Stranded as Creek Fire Doubles in Size

The Creek Fire burning in the Sierra mountain range near Fresno… has nearly doubled in size since Sunday. That fire has burned at least 135,000 acres, destroyed several homes and other structures, and is zero percent contained.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Large Animals Evacuated to Rodeo Grounds

The mandatory evacuation orders from the Creek Fire have grown to include the foothills community of Auberry. And it’s not just people who are getting out, large animals are being taken to the Clovis rodeo grounds.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio

National Forests Closed to the Public as Fire Danger Increases

National forests from the Sierras to San Diego County are closed indefinitely as wildfires threaten communities up and down the state. It’s a rare course of action from the U.S. Forest Service, as forecasters are predicting a potentially explosive week for fires.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

California Wildfires Have Already Burned a Record-Breaking Two Million Acres

This year’s wildfire season has already broken records. Until now, 2018 held the record for most acres burned in California annually at just over 1.9 million. This year’s blazes have already surpassed that record, and it’s only September.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED