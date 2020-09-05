USPS Mail Delays Are Causing Major Problems for State and Local Agencies in California

Among those is the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which runs an automated prescription refill service that during the COVID-19 pandemic is operating mostly through the mail. The agency has come to rely even more on regular mail delivery to get patients medication during the pandemic. Over 70% of its patients now receive medication by mail, mostly for chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes. Some have reported three-week wait times for refills. Before the USPS policy changes, patients could expect mailed prescriptions to arrive in just a few days, according to the agency.

“These delays have significantly impacted the health and safety of our patients,” an LACDHS spokesperson wrote in an email. Since then, the agency has started to use private shipping companies like FedEx for faster service, which it says is more expensive.

The delays have also made it harder for many state agency employees to get their jobs done. Officials at the state Department of Conservation said that equipment sent through overnight delivery to staff members to allow them to work from home arrived 11 days later.

Mail delays have also caused such unreliable service that the department has overhauled its process for managing disciplinary hearings: Instead of sending notices through the mail, legal staff are now notifying employees by phone.

“It’s a waste of time and resources for legal staff,” Clayton Haas, assistant director of the Department of Conservation, wrote in a court declaration.

In another declaration, the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency said it has also been hindered by mail delays in the hearing notices, documentary evidence and settlement agreements it sends out, with many documents arriving too late to be useful.

