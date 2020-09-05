USPS Mail Delays Are Causing Major Problems for State and Local Agencies in California

Recent mail delays due to major operational changes in the U.S. Postal Service have been particularly problematic for the many state and local agencies in California that have had to rely heavily on traditional mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer, the USPS removed mail sorting machines, imposed limits on overtime work for employees and cut hours at post offices across the country. After significant pressure, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is a major donor to President Trump, announced he would adjust some of those new policies and procedures. Yet it remains unclear what he plans to do about the changes already made.
Since then, four local state agencies in California joined a group of other states this week in signing onto a preliminary injunction hoping to force DeJoy to fully reverse his overhaul of the agency, which they maintain has caused delays and disruptions to service across the country.